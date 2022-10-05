Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday morning to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is due to visit later in the day.
"It is going to be emotional when they see their properties up close and the amount of damage that this storm inflicted upon them," City Manager Dana Souza told CNN of how residents and business owners may react on Sanibel Island, where Ian wiped out parts of the causeway to the mainland.
At least 109 people have been reported killed as a result of the storm -- 105 of them in Florida. And it's not clear how many people are still missing as officials work to compile a list of those who remain unaccounted for, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Monday.
More than 1,000 search and rescue personnel have combed through 79,000 structures across the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday, with more than 2,300 rescues logged.
Statewide, about 320,000 customers still have no power Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.us, many of them in hard-hit Lee and Charlotte counties. Many schools also remain shuttered, some hospitals are still struggling to provide care, and boil-water notices remain in place in some areas.
As Sanibel Island residents access their properties, the area is still "extremely unsafe," Mayor Holly Smith said. And houses that look fine from the outside may prove to be too damaged to live in.
Meanwhile, it could be some time before hundreds of Naples residents can get back in their homes, City Manager Jay Boodheshwar, told CNN.
"There was a significant amount of homes, in fact, an entire neighborhood was submerged at least with 3 feet of water. Some areas got 6 to 7 feet of water," Boodheshwar said. "I would guess it's probably hundreds of households that are going to be experiencing a period of time when they're not going to be able to be in their homes."
Sanibel faces a long road to recovery
Many homes in the once-tranquil community on Sanibel Island "are not livable," Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe has said.
"There are places off their foundation, and it's very dangerous out there," he said previously. "There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place."
Most of the electrical poles and transmission lines remain down, along with wastewater systems, Souza said. "Without those necessary infrastructure, it is difficult to sustain a community of 7,000 people year around," Souza added.
"It will be some time before we can resume normal life on Sanibel," he said.
The island's year-round population is about 7,000 people, growing to 35,000 during the high season that typically would begin in about a month, Souza said.
But it could take a month or longer just to restore power to some areas of Sanibel and Pine islands, Lee County Electric Cooperative spokesperson Karen Ryan told CNN.
"It will be much easier to restore power once we can gain access to the island," she said.
DeSantis directed transportation authorities to prioritize the repair of the Sanibel Causeway.
"Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian," he said in a statement.
Schools still closed and hospitals struggle
Jessica Hernstadt, a resident of Fort Myers Beach in Lee County, said the community "looked like an apocalyptic disaster" when she made her way there after Ian slammed the shore, with cars, pots, pans and clothing littering the area.
Homes the storm tore from their foundations blocked the streets leading to her house, which she found ablaze when she arrived, she told CNN in an interview Wednesday.
Later, combing through the ashes, Hernstadt found just one item unscathed: a candlestick holder her great-grandmother carried in her pockets as she emigrated from Poland to the US.
"It was the simplest, most prized possession that I had, and it gave me a sense of hope, especially today being Yom Kippur," she said Wednesday, the holiest day of the year in Judaism. "We will survive. Our town will survive, and there's hope to rebuild."
In Charlotte County, north of Fort Myers, public schools will be closed until further notice after several of its 22 schools were damaged by Ian.
"The storm lasted here for over 12 hours, just hammering away. Nothing is safe right now," Charlotte County public schools spokesperson Mike Riley said.
Florida hospitals have also been struggling. Emergency departments sustained damage, staffing is impacted as hospital workers were displaced or lost their vehicles, and some facilities lost reliable access to water.
"We were ready, we had our generators all ready. We had plenty of fuel. What we couldn't anticipate and didn't anticipate was the loss of water from our utility companies," said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO of Lee Health.
Many areas remain under boil water notices since the storm made landfall, damaging critical infrastructure, as well as homes.
Residents of Lee and Charlotte counties -- the two counties with the highest death tolls from the hurricane -- will be able to get temporary blue coverings with fiber-reinforced sheeting at no cost for their roofs to help reduce further damage, according to a Charlotte County news release.
Ian victim remembered for his generosity
As rescue crews comb through wreckage for signs of life, some families are learning their loved ones didn't survive.
Stacy Verdream learned that her "funny and goofy and very smart" uncle, Mike Verdream, was among Ian's victims, she told CNN. Mike Verdream decided to ride out the hurricane in Matlacha and planned to go to his boss' two-story home if things got too bad, his niece said.
Stacy Verdream's cousin spoke with him Wednesday, the day the hurricane made landfall, and he said the water was 4 feet deep before telling her he had to go, she recalled.
"It was a very brief call because he said he was very scared, and she'd never heard him like that because he wasn't that type of person. He's always put on a brave face," Stacy Verdream said. "But she said he sounded absolutely terrified."
On Friday, the family was told Mike Verdream survived the storm and was helping people but couldn't call because his phone had gotten wet, Stacy Verdream said.
That made sense at first, his niece said, because her uncle was "very giving."
"He would give you the shirt off his back, the last dime he had if someone was in need," she said. "Always worried about helping other people and not himself."
As more time passed, they grew concerned that he hadn't borrowed someone's phone or found another way to get in touch.
On Monday, the sheriff's office informed the family that Mike Verdream had died, his body found Friday in a canal, she said. Authorities had to use medical records to identify him because his face was not recognizable.
"He was always there for me growing up, teaching me how to drive and taking me to the fair," she said. "The cool uncle that would buy me like a dirt bike and bought the Jet ski for us to, like, go out on the lake. He just loved us to death."
