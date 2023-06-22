Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's spokesperson confirms expletive uttered at Boebert
A spokesperson for Us Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia confirmed that the congressional member called another lawmaker the B-word.
Video shows greene speaking on the House floor with fellow republican Representative Lauren Boebert Wednesday.
This might have been when she used the language and accused the Coloradan of copying her articles of impeachment.
Greene's spokesperson confirms a statement to that effect in response to a Daily Beast report.
The Georgia lawmaker says she believes in being forthright.
As for Boebert -- her comment on the matter was "I'm not in middle school."
Boebert has been pushing to vote this week on impeaching President Joe Biden.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is sending the matter to a committee first.