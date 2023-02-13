The state of Tennessee is leading the United States in gun thefts, according to a recent study.
The study, conducted by Everytown Research & Policy, reveals Memphis and Chattanooga atop the list of cities with the highest gun thefts from cars per 100,000 people.
Cities with the highest rates of gun thefts from vehicles in TN per 100,000 people:
- Memphis – 193.6
- Chattanooga- 193.1
- Nashville- 119.6
(Source: Everytown for Gun Safety analysis of FBI NIBRS data, 2011–2020.)
The study shows that vehicular gun theft has been trending upward for much of the last decade, but the sharpest increase occurred at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 when gun sales also increased.
In 2020, the rate of gun thefts from cars in Chattanooga, TN was 193.1 per 100,000 people, and the number of gun theft from car incidents was 347.
Key findings from Everytown's study also include statistics from cities that report crime data to the FBI:
- On average, at least one gun is stolen from a car every 15 minutes.
- A decade ago, less than a quarter of gun thefts were from cars; in 2020, over half were.
- 2019–2020 saw recent history’s biggest spike in gun thefts from cars, in unison with spikes in gun sales and homicides, and the speed of crime gun recoveries.
- Cars parked at residences (driveways, outside homes, etc.) are the most common source of stolen guns, demonstrating the importance of securely storing guns at all times and locations.