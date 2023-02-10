The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued recalls and warnings on a few baby-related items.
The recalls include WeeSprout sleep sacks (choking hazard), Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms (choking hazard), and Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers (entrapment hazard).
According to the CPSC, the WeeSprout sleep sack can detach from the sleep sack, posing a choking hazard.
As for the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym recall, the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard.
Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers warn of an entrapment hazard with the detachable canopy, with one death reported.
This article links all hazards, remedies, and contact information to their respective items.
For more information and updates on the latest recalls, go to www.cpsc.gov.