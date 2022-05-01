R&B singer R. Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

He was previously found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking.

Kelly could face decades in prison at the sentencing.

Regardless of the outcome, Kelly will encounter legal battles after the trial.

In the Northern District of Illinois, he faces more federal charges, including child pornography and obstruction charges.

He also faces criminal charges in Minnesota, for two counts of engaging in prostitution with a minor, and Illinois state charges for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

