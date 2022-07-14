Prominent conservatives issue report rebutting Trump election claims

Testimony to the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has revealed that it wasn't only journalists, elections officials and Democrats who were rejecting former President Donald Trump's lies about what happened in the election he lost but claimed to win. MENDON, IL - JUNE 25: Former US President Donald Trump gives remarks during a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Trump will be stumping for Rep. Mary Miller in an Illinois congressional primary and it will be Trump's first rally since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)