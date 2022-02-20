Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed

This year President Day is Monday, Feb. 21. Many private sector workers will be off for the holiday, but some other businesses and government agencies will be closed as well.
Most banks will be closed as Presidents Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.
The US Post Office won't deliver mail
The US Post Office also will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. FedEx (FDX
)Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating on Presidents Day, as will UPS (UPS
).
Government agencies are closed
Don't try to get your driver's license renewed Monday — nonessential government agencies including the DMV will be closed. Federal and state courts, as well as your local city hall will also not be operating, nor will other nonessential city, county, state and federal government offices.