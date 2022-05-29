The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
60°
Altamont
Fog
H 85°
L 63°
55°
Athens
Fair
H 85°
L 63°
60°
Benton
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
61°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
61°
Dalton
Sunny
H 86°
L 65°
57°
Dayton
Sunny
H 79°
L 61°
55°
Dunlap
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
61°
Murphy
Fair
H 85°
L 63°
60°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 79°
L 61°
55°
Summerville
Fair
H 87°
L 64°
58°
Ringgold
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
61°
Trenton
Fair
H 86°
L 65°
61°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.