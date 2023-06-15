The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, hit a milestone this week, noting 11 years since the program began.
On Thursday, in honor of the anniversary, the White House redeclared its dedication to all Dreamers and its commitment to the program.
President Joe Biden says he remembers the day the DACA program was announced.
"Eleven years ago on this day, President Obama and I announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to allow young people to live and work in the only country they’ve called home. Since then, DACA has provided more than 800,000 Dreamers the ability to work lawfully, pursue an education, and contribute their immense skills and talents to better our communities. "
In his full statement, he expresses that his administration is committed to providing Dreamers the opportunities and support they need to succeed.
Biden shared his dedication to the DACA program on Twitter, reminding Dreamers that they have an advocate and ally within the White House.
Today, on the 11th Anniversary of DACA, I celebrate the Dreamers who enrich our nation every day, and who deserve lasting stability in the only home they have ever known.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 15, 2023
Dreamers are Americans — and I want them to know they have an advocate and ally with me in the White House.
Vice President Kamala Harris also took to social media to remember the anniversary, calling upon lawmakers and sharing the stories of Dreamers.
She stated, "Today, on the 11th anniversary of DACA, President Biden and I again declare: we will not rest until congress provides all Dreamers with permanent protections including a pathway to citizenship."
I believe wholeheartedly in the American Dream. And I believe in our Dreamers. Today, on the 11th anniversary of DACA, I join Byron, Rex, Juana, and Norma in calling on Congress to provide all Dreamers with permanent protections including a pathway to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/2MxTvzZzmU— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 15, 2023
DACA began in 2012, during the Obama administration, and has since covered more than 800,000 immigrants. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there are nearly 600,000 current DACA holders.
Requirements for obtaining DACA include:
- Having entered the country before age 16 and having lived in the U.S. prior to 2007.
- Passing a background screening, fingerprint and other education and identity requirements is also necessary.
- Applicants must re-register for the program every two years.
In April, the White House announced a plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients, and directed the Department of Homeland Security to “preserve and fortify” DACA.