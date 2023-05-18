President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee.
Biden is ordering Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado from March 1 to March 3, 2023.
Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornado in the following counties:
- Benton
- Bledsoe,
- Campbell
- Carroll
- Cheatham
- Clay
- Crockett
- Davidson
- Decatur
- Dickson
- Fentress
- Gibson
- Giles
- Grundy
- Hamilton
- Hardin
- Haywood
- Henderson
- Henry
- Hickman
- Houston
- Humphreys
- Jackson
- Lake
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Lewis
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meigs
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Moore
- Obion
- Perry
- Pickett
- Polk
- Rhea
- Robertson
- Stewart
- Sumner
- Tipton
- Wayne
- White
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Mr. Andrew D. Friend of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.