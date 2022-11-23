Four people were shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of a strip mall in Temple Hills, Maryland, including three teenagers, according to police.
Police said the shooting took place at about 6:25 p.m. when a suspect or suspects shot at a group in the 2300 block of Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Three teens and one adult were shot and had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the Prince George's County Police Department tweeted.
Police spokesperson Emily Austin previously said one teenager is in serious condition, while the other two teens and adult are in stable condition.
Police did not have any information on any suspect.
The-CNN-Wire
