Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs including Accuretic for cancer risk due to nitrosamine

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) tablets distributed by Pfizer as well as two authorized generics distributed by Greenstone (quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide) to the patient (consumer/user) level due to the presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, above the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) level.
Pfizer will recall six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables.
Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.
These products are indicated for the treatment of hypertension.
Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.
The products have a safety profile that has been established over 20 years of marketing authorization and through a robust clinical program.
To date, Pfizer is not aware of reports of adverse events that have been assessed to be related to this recall.