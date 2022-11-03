Paul Pelosi has been released from the San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, according to a source familiar with the matter. Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is home and resting just six days after the brutal attack last week, the source said.
An update on Pelosi's health from the family is expected later Thursday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.