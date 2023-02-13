A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, will make public some parts of a report from a special grand jury that investigated Donald Trump's actions after the 2020 election in the state, but not specific charging recommendations.
In his order on Monday, Judge Robert C.I. McBurney said that the special grand jury's introduction and conclusion as well as concerns the panel had about witnesses lying under oath will made be public on Thursday. Some of the information in those sections still may be redacted, the judge noted.
No one has been charged in the case yet, and another grand jury would make those decisions now that the special grand jury has presented its findings.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
