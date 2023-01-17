Beginning on March 1, the "Park it Forward" program mandates that any vehicle parked for more than 15 minutes must have a valid parking tag visibly displayed.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee is offering early sales of its annual parking tags.
The 'Park It Forward' program allows visitors to purchase a tag that will be valid for the entire year. This tag will provide access to all of the park's parking lots and garages, making it easier for visitors to explore the park's many attractions.
The tags are available for purchase online or at any of the park's visitor centers.
With this program, visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Smokies without having to worry about finding a place to park. This is a great way to support the park and help keep it running smoothly.