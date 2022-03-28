Oscars

The Oscar statues awarded are solid bronze and plated in 24-karat gold. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

The 94th Academy Awards were presented Sunday.

The Oscars was overshadowed by one spontaneous act, as Will Smith delivered a viral moment that will be remembered and talked about for years.

See below for a full list of nominees.

BEST PICTURE

  • "Belfast"
  • "CODA" *WINNER
  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Drive My Car"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "West Side Story"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *WINNER
  • Judi Dench, "Belfast"
  • Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
  • Troy Kotsur, "CODA" *WINNER
  • Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
  • J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

  • "Drive My Car" *WINNER
  • "Flee"
  • "The Hand of God"
  • "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"
  • "The Worst Person in the World"

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

  • "Audible"
  • "Lead Me Home"
  • "The Queen of Basketball" *WINNER
  • "Three Songs for Benazir"
  • "When We Were Bullies"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • "Ascension"
  • "Attica"
  • "Flee"
  • "Summer of Soul" *WINNER
  • "Writing with Fire"

ORIGINAL SONG

  • "King Richard"
  • "Encanto"
  • "Belfast"
  • "No Time to Die" *WINNER
  • "Four Good Days"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • "Encanto" *WINNER
  • "Flee"
  • "Luca"
  • "The Mitchells vs. The Machine"
  • "Raya and the Last Dragon"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • "CODA" *WINNER
  • "Drive My Car"
  • "Dune"
  • "The Lost Daughter"
  • "The Power of the Dog"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • "Belfast" *WINNER
  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "King Richard"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "The Worst Person in the World"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
  • Will Smith, "King Richard" *WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" *WINNER
  • Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
  • Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kristen Stewart, "Spencer

DIRECTOR

  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *WINNER
  • Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" 

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
  • "West Side Story" 

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
  • "West Side Story"

COSTUME DESIGN

  • "Cruella" *WINNER
  • "Cyrano"
  • "Dune"
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "Westside Story"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

  • "Belfast"
  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "No Time to Die"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "Westside Story"

ANIMATED SHORT FILE 

  • "Affairs of the Art"
  • "Bestia"
  • "Boxballet"
  • "Robin Robin"
  • "The Windshield Wiper" *WINNER 

  • LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

  • "Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"
  • "The Dress"
  • "The Long Goodbye" *WINNER
  • "On My Mind"
  • "Please Hold"

ORIGINAL SCORE

  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "Encanto"
  • "Parallel Mothers"
  • "The Power of the Dog" 

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "Free Guy"
  • "No Time to Die"
  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

FILM EDITING

  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Dune" *WINNER
  • "King Richard"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • "Coming 2 America"
  • "Cruella"
  • "Dune"
  • "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" *WINNER
  • "House of Gucci"

