Alex Murdaugh has been charged with the murders of his wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and their son Paul Murdaugh, whose bodies were discovered on the family property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh, who has pleaded not guilty, said he found the bodies and reported it in an emotional 911 call, according to police records. CNN's Randi Kaye has more details.