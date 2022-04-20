Investigators concluded the death of Halyna Hutchins was the result of the production's failure to follow firearm safety procedures on set.
The Rust Movie Productions, LLC was issued a Willful-Serious citation that includes a $136,739 civil penalty from the New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau. It is the highest level of citation and the maximum penalty in the New Mexico's state law.
The production company failed to review work practices and take corrective action. Management knew that safety procedures were not being followed which was determined as plain indifference to employee safety.
In the national guidelines for firearm safety for the film industry that the Rust Movie Production, LLC said they would follow one required live ammunition to never be in the studio lot or on stage and the other stated that employees should not point a firearm at anyone expect after consultation with a safety representative.