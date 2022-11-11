Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marko Korosec/Solent News/Shutterstock (5386934d) Taurid meteor shower Taurid meteor shower, Brkini, Slovenia - 12 Nov 2015 The sky lights up with spectacular colours as rare meteors seen only once a year soar at 62,000mph through the air. During the annual Taurid showers, meteors are visible from Earth and can be seen producing mesmerising emerald, red and white patterns in the night-sky. In the already starry sky, one meteor leaves a long white trail as it flies through the mesosphere - a layer inside the Earth's atmosphere around 50 miles away. Another meteor can be seen soaring inside the Earth's atmosphere, creating a stunning emerald glow as it descends. This spectacular light show was taken by meteorologist Marko Korosec, 34, when he stayed up all night in the hilly terrain of Brkini, Slovenia. Mr Korosec, who lives near Brkini in Slovenia, is a keen observer of meteors and said the Taurid shower is named after their radiant point in the constellation Taurus, where they come from in the sky. He explained that the colourful meteors hit speeds of around 28 kilometres per second (62,634mph).