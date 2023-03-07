The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a special investigation into the safety culture and organizational practices of Norfolk Southern Railway.
This comes after a series of significant accidents involving the company, including five since December 2021.
December 8, 2021: An employee for National Salvage and Service Corporation assigned to work with a Norfolk Southern work team replacing track was killed when the operator of a spike machine reversed direction and struck the employee in Reed, Pennsylvania.
December 13, 2022: A Norfolk Southern trainee conductor was killed, and another conductor was injured when the lead locomotive of a Norfolk Southern freight train struck a steel angle iron protruding from a gondola car on another Norfolk Southern freight train that was stopped on adjacent track in Bessemer, Alabama.
February 3: A Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.
March 4: A 2.55-mile-long Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield, Ohio.
March 7: A Norfolk Southern employee was killed during a movement in Cleveland, Ohio.
In response, the NTSB is urging Norfolk Southern to take immediate action and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, to implement necessary changes and improve safety.
These accidents have raised concerns about the safety practices and culture of the company, which will be investigated in-depth by the NTSB.
If you need to report an incident/accident or if you are a public safety agency, contact the NTSB Response Operations Center in Washington, DC, at 1-844-373-9922 or 202-314-6290.