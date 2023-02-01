Researchers have found a link between depression and polluted air in a recent study.
The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that people who were exposed to higher amounts of multiple air pollutants for an extended period — including particle pollution, nitrogen dioxide, and nitrogen oxides — had an increased risk of depression and anxiety.
The study can't pinpoint the reason for the overall link. Still, others have found that exposure to air pollution may affect the central nervous system, causing inflammation and damaging the body's cells.
Some studies have also found that air pollution can release harmful substances that can hurt cells that protect the brain.
"Not all air pollutants are created equal. Some are more toxic than others. And for certain diseases, there's still a lot of work to be done," Dr. Marianthi-Anna Kioumourtzoglou, an associate professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health said.
The study authors hope the research will encourage public policy-makers to do what they can to reduce exposure to pollution. Additional research is needed and being conducted in the study.
