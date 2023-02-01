Air quality monitors show an underground fire at an Alabama landfill is still polluting the air in eastern parts of the Birmingham region. A fire began underground at a landfill in Moody more than 50 days ago. Local news outlets report monitors are still detecting pollution and neighbors are complaining about smoke. The air quality monitor closest to the fire registered unhealthy conditions Monday morning. Jennifer Moore, who lives near the landfill, says she can smell the burning, especially when it rains. A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the landfill's owners and operators. Representatives of the company have declined to comment to news outlets.