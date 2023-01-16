Construction has begun on a new egg facility in Sharps Chapel, Tennessee. Alpes Sanfer, a Mexico based egg producer, is building the facility, which is expected to be fully operating by the end of 2022.
The eggs laid at the new facility are planning to be used to produce pathogen-free eggs used for vaccine research. The company believes that the area is the perfect place to build the facility due to its proximity to major markets and its strong agricultural community.
Some local community members, and the Norris Lake Protection Alliance (NLPA), have come out strongly against the new development. The NLPA has referred to Alpes Sanfer a "BIG Pharmaceutical Company", and are concerned about the large amounts of waste that will be produced from operating the facility, potentially polluting the local waterways.