During an appearance on Dr. Drew Pinsky's online show 'Ask Dr. Drew,' former New York Daily News gossip columnist A.J. Benza made allegations that Jamie Foxx experienced a stroke, leading to partial blindness and paralysis as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.
While Benza lacks medical credentials, Benza asserted that Foxx suffered from a blood clot in his brain due to the vaccine and implied that he was compelled to get vaccinated for his role in the Netflix film, Back in Action.
"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but in the movie he was in, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind," he was quoted as saying to the podcaster.
He stated that his information came from an anonymous source.
Foxx was hospitalized on April 11th following a medical complication, and in early May, he released a statement expressing appreciation for the support he had received.
Subsequently, his daughter confirmed that he was in the process of recovery and was engaging in activities like playing pickleball.
Further investigations and medical expertise are required to establish a conclusive link.