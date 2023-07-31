Do you happen to be missing a horse? Do you live in Cherokee County, NC?
If this sounds like you, then the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office may be able to lend a hand.
In a recent Facebook post, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that have found a lost pony.
The young equine is safe and sound, and getting proper care.
But if this horse belongs in your stable, you'll need to all the Cherokee County Communications non-emergency number, 828-835-3144.
You'll also need to provide some proof of ownership (photos, records, etc.) to get this pony back into his proper place.