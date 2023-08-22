One person was killed and another injured after a lakeside home exploded in North Carolina late Monday night.

Crews have been sifting through the rubble of the three-million dollar home on Lake Norman discovered a body.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Robert Farley.

A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All that's left now of the home is a pile of wood and insulation where the home once stood, and a car in the driveway, now covered in debris.

Iredell County property records indicate the home belongs to NFL star Caleb Farley, who plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Neighbors say a massive explosion rattled their windows just before midnight Monday.

The incident is under investigation, but there's no word on what caused the collapse.