Bruce Orr of Nolensville has been arrested and charged with eight counts of Identity Theft for committing fraud through the online sports betting platform DraftKings.
The investigation began in September at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper and was conducted by TBI special agents in conjunction with the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel.
After determining many accounts were fraudulently associated with an address in Nolensville, Orr was identified as the perpetrator.
On March 13th, the Williamson County Grand Jury issued indictments, and on Monday, Orr was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.