Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Shelbyville mother is behind bars after police say she admitted to strangling her 12-year-old son to death and trying to kill her 4-year-old boy.
According to Shelbyville Police, the 12-year-old was found unresponsive by his father at their residence on Barksdale Lane around 10 p.m. on Monday. Neighbors assisted the father and called 911. The investigation then centered around the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Patricia Sylvester, and the 4-year-old son, Rafael Sylvester.
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for the boy, who was believed to be with his mother and traveling in a Dodge Caravan.
Patricia Sylvester is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. She remains in custody.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.