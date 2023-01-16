From left, Cliff Ross with the Ebenezer A.M.E. Church Choir, Memorial Foundation President and C.E.O. Harry Johnson, Sr., Galilee Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Lloyd McGriff, and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in red coat, sing during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.