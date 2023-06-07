Missouri governor signs gender-affirming care ban for minors and anti-trans sports bill

Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation, March 20, 2023, at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson City, Mo. Transgender minors and some adults in Missouri will soon be banned from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries under a bill signed Wednesday, June 7, 2003, by the state's Republican governor.