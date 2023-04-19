McCarthy proposes $1.5T debt limit increase in push for key vote next week

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has settled on a plan to raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for an array of cuts across domestic programs, setting off a furious effort to wrangle GOP votes and escalating a high-stakes standoff with the White House.
After months of internal talks, McCarthy and his leadership are proposing a package to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit by an additional $1.5 trillion. But the plan also states that if the new debt limit is not breached by March 31, 2024, then Congress must again increase the borrowing authority by that date, proposing to reignite a major fiscal battle in the middle of a presidential election year.
"Isn't it risky to continue to have a debt this size?" McCarthy said Wednesday when asked by CNN about the risk of proposing a yearlong hike.
But McCarthy first will have to get a bill out of his chamber, something he is pushing for by next week.
In his plan, named the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," House Republicans propose sizable cuts to domestic programs and intend to spare the Pentagon's budget, returning funding for federal agencies to 2022 levels while aiming to limit the growth in spending to 1 percent per year. McCarthy said on the House floor that the bill would save $4.5 trillion, though official cost estimates have not yet been released.
As part of the 320-page bill, the GOP also proposes to block President Joe Biden's plan to grant student loan forgiveness, repeal green energy tax credits and kill new Internal Revenue Service funding enacted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. The measure would also impose new work requirements for the Medicaid program and new proposals to give Congress more power to halt regulations from the executive branch. The plan would also expedite new oil drilling projects while rescinding funding enacted to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The plan has no chance of passing the Democratic-led Senate and has been attacked by Biden, who accused the House GOP on Wednesday of pushing a plan that would take the country to a "totally irresponsible" debt default that could wreck the economy. But McCarthy believes if the bill can pass the House, it would strengthen his position and force Biden to change his tune and negotiate a spending cut package before a default occurs as soon as this summer.
"Their extreme position risks provoking the very crisis they claim to want to avoid," McCarthy said of Biden and Senate Democrats.
To win 218 House votes by next week, McCarthy needs to include enough sweeteners to woo skeptical conservative hardliners without alienating his moderate members and swing-district Republicans, limiting defections to no more than four Republicans.
The move sets off the biggest test of McCarthy's young speakership as the White House has insisted that the borrowing limit be raised without any conditions, a position that the House GOP has steadfastly rejected as Washington stares at the prospect of the first-ever US debt default as early as this summer.
McCarthy has been meeting Wednesday behind closed doors with conservative lawmakers who had been skeptical of raising the debt limit, including Reps. Tim Burchett and Greg Pence — both of whom have resisted raising the nation's borrowing limit no matter what.
Pence told CNN on Tuesday that he's open to backing McCarthy because he's a "team player" and to "help Kevin."
And Burchett said Wednesday afternoon after leaving McCarthy's office: "I think it's moving in the right direction. Where I'll be? I don't know."
He said he wants to review the details when the bill is released.
McCarthy did not promise to bring the bill through a House committee first and allow for a process that allows members to offer amendments, something House Republicans vowed to do for legislation in their new majority. But going that route could complicate McCarthy's effort to pass the bill by next week.
"We're going to bring it to the floor like we promised we'd do something about this," he told CNN.
This story has been updated with additional information.
