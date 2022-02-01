Man tied to violent 'manifesto' taken into custody in Colorado after threats prompted UCLA to move classes online

A man tied to an 800-page "manifesto" with "thousands of references to violence" has been taken into custody after Colorado authorities were notified about the man's presence by police at UCLA, which moved classes online Tuesday.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the department's SWAT team went to the man's location Tuesday morning and a crisis negotiation team made contact with him several times. Officers took him into custody around 11 a.m. (1 p.m. ET).
Herold identified the man as Matthew Christopher Harris, 31.
The chief said UCLA police notified her agency that the man was in the area after they received an email with a link to the manifesto and tracked him to Colorado.
"Upon reviewing parts of the manifesto, we identified thousands of references to violence, stating things such as 'killing, death, murder, shootings, bombs, schoolyard massacre in Boulder,' and phrases like 'burn and attack Boulder' outside of the university," Herold detailed.
The man tried to buy a handgun November 2 but was denied, she added.
"Based on a protection order that was issued in the state of California, there was a national database that included a provision that he was not allowed to purchase or possess a firearm. Based on that, we believe at this point -- and again, it's early in the investigation -- that was the basis for the denial when he attempted to purchase the firearm," said Cole Finegan, US attorney for the district of Colordo.
Herold also said police had contact with the man in October.
"We're still reviewing our reports from that incident, but there were no criminal charges," she said.
The district attorney for Boulder, Michael Dougherty, said the man is being held on state charges. Officials said federal partners also are going through the document.
Earlier, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said a former lecturer made threats that forced UCLA classes to move online Tuesday, and the FBI and others were "furthering their investigation involving his engagement in (these) dangerous and reckless criminal activities."
"The FBI office in Colorado is working with the local municipality and has identified and located the individual," Moore said. "At this point, we believe the campus is safe."
Classes will remain remote for Tuesday, spokesperson Steve Ritea told CNN via email, after they were moved online due to "threats sent to some members of our community," the university tweeted late Monday.
Moore said police in Los Angeles had contact with the person last spring and it involved the mental evaluation unit.
According to reporting from the Los Angeles Times, a former lecturer and postdoctoral fellow at UCLA sent email threats to students and faculty members. Leaders of the school's philosophy department, where the former lecturer had worked, warned students and faculty about the threats toward the department, according to emails from the department to students and faculty that the Times obtained.
The messages from the former lecturer included a link to his YouTube video and a manifesto outlining threats, reported UCLA's student newspaper, the Daily Bruin, citing communications from the philosophy department to students and faculty. It was not clear whether the former lecturer sent any direct threats of a mass shooting, the paper said.
"I want to inform you that the UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and we are actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies at this time. We will update our Bruin community later this evening as we learn more," UCLA Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said Monday night in an Instagram post.
"We do not have specific information that this individual is in CA," the school's tweet said. "Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely Feb. 1. We will keep you updated."
Moore on Tuesday said he "thought that it was appropriate to identify that this is a serious matter, one that we see -- ongoing threats across this country on social media and one the department takes very seriously."
UCLA's shift to remote learning came on the same day several historically black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes because of bomb threats. Tuesday is the first day of Black History Month.
Monday was the first day UCLA students were on campus for in-person learning after the Omicron coronavirus surge forced the university to move classes online.
