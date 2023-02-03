A Georgia man and his English Bulldog, Ronnie, have been reunited after someone stole his car with the dog inside.
Trey Specht says he ran into an Atlanta pharmacy and left his dog in his car, only to return to find both missing.
Police located the vehicle crashed into a pole, but Ronnie was nowhere to be found.
The owner, Specht, spent two days putting up missing dog posters and even went on a local news broadcast in an effort to track his fur buddy down. A woman saw the story and reached out, saying she had found Ronnie near the crash site.
Specht said the police have yet to make any arrests in the theft of his vehicle, but he's just happy to have his pet back.
