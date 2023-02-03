LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Queen Elizabeth II prepares to greet Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Buckingham Palace on November 4, 2015 in London, England. The President of Kazakhstan is in the UK on an official visit as a guest of the British Government. He is accompanied by his wife and daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)