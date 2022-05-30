Man arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of 18-month-old boy in Pittsburgh

Police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on May 29.

A man has been arrested after an 18-month-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

The boy and his mother were in a vehicle in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue when the shooting happened around 2:44 p.m. Sunday, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities arrested a 26-year old man who has been charged with "Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy for his involvement," according to a statement from the department.

The child has been identified as De'Avry Thomas, authorities said.

"When first responders arrived, they located the child with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle," the department said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police."

