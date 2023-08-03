Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis police said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building.

Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis police said officers shot a suspect after he attempted to enter a Jewish school with a gun and fired shots after he couldn't get into the building. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)