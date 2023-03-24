The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 have reached a deal following a three-day strike, officials said in a news conference Friday evening.
Below are the agreed-upon terms as announced by Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho:
- Salary increases of:
6% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2021
7% ongoing wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2022
7% ongoing wage increase effective July 1, 2023
- $2 per hour increase for all employees effective January 1, 2024
- A $1,000 bonus for current employees who were with the district in the 2020-21 school year
- The Los Angeles Unified School District minimum wage will be raised to $22.52 an hour
- Health benefits for part-time employees assigned to work four or more hours a day, including coverage for their qualified dependents.
- Increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs.
- Invest $3 million in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
