NASA's historic Artemis I mission is coming to a close

The NASA Orion capsule captures a view of the "Earth rise" as it emerges from the far side of the moon.

 NASA

After 25.5 days in space and a 1.4-million-mile journey around the Moon, NASA reports that the Artemis I mission Is coming home. 

NASA says the space craft is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 12:39 p.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE HERE: 

