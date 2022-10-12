[Breaking news update, published at 5:50 p.m. ET]
Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez resigned from her seat on Council District 6, two days after stepping down from her post as president for making racist remarks.
"It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home," she said in a news release.
[Original story, published at 4:32 p.m. ET]
A day after Los Angeles City Council's president resigned from her post for making racist remarks, the new acting president proposed several changes to help move the city forward.
During a loud and contentious council meeting Tuesday -- the first meeting since the scandal broke -- Acting President Mitch O'Farrell proposed "major reform of the city charter, city council and how we approach redistricting, representation -- the topics at the center of this crisis."
He called for expanding the council and an independent redistricting commission to map out representation of the "diverse metropolis."
It was the first council meeting since audio posted online revealed then-President Nury Martinez made racist comments about another council member's family and said that colleague's son "needs a beatdown."
The remarks were part of leaked audio that was posted anonymously on Reddit and obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Martinez publicly apologized for her comments Monday and resigned from her post as council president. On Tuesday, she also took a leave of absence from the council.
What the new proposals include
O'Farrell presented a motion for a ballot measure that could be posed to voters to decide if the council should grow.
The number of members -- 15 -- has not changed since 1925, when Los Angeles had less than 1 million residents, O'Farrell said.
The city's population has since quadrupled, according to US Census data.
"This council should reflect and represent the residents we serve," O'Farrell said. "A ballot measure that increases the number of council seats to help us meet that goal and involve Angelenos in the process, as will an immediate redistricting process, should the people decide they want an expanded city council."
When the council reconvenes Wednesday, members will discuss another ballot measure that calls for an independent redistricting commission that would determine the boundaries set every 10 years.
'He's like a monkey'
According to The Los Angeles Times. the leaked audio captured conversation from October 2021 involving Martinez; her fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León; and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.
Much of the conversation focused on maps proposed by the city's redistricting commission and the councilmembers' frustration with them, as well as the need to "ensure that heavily Latino districts did not lose economic assets" in the once-in-a-decade process, according to the Times.
The councilmembers then discussed Councilmember Mike Bonin, a White man. In clips of the leaked audio posted by the Times, Martinez is heard recounting a conversation and says "Bonin thinks he's f**king Black."
According to the Times, Martinez says Bonin appeared with his son on a float in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade and he "handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory." The boy is 8 years old, according to a Facebook post by his father.
The Times reported that Martinez also said of Bonin's child, "Parece changuito," or "He's like a monkey."
In the leaked audio, Martinez can be heard talking about Bonin's son allegedly misbehaving while at the parade by hanging from a railing of their float, saying "this kid is going to tip us over."
"They're raising him like a little White kid," Martinez said in the audio released by The Times. "I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."
CNN has not been able to verify the audio recording. But the fallout has been swift.
Calls for more resignations intensify
On Monday, Herrera resigned as president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
Councilmember Cedillo issued a public statement saying he should have stepped in during the conversation.
"I want to start by apologizing. While I did not engage in the conversation in question, I was present at times during this meeting last year," Cedillo said Sunday. "It is my instinct to hold others accountable when they use derogatory or racially divisive language. Clearly, I should have intervened."
Councilmember de León also said he should have acted differently.
"On that day, I fell short of the expectations we set for our leaders -- and I will hold myself to a higher standard," he said in a written statement Sunday.
"There were comments made in the context of this meeting that are wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private. I've reached out to that colleague personally."
Officials near and far -- including Sen. Dianne Feinstein and President Joe Biden -- believe the councilmembers who took part in the recorded conversation should resign.
"At a time when our country has seen a steep rise in racially motivated hate crimes, it's critical that elected officials set a positive example on behalf of everyone they represent," said Feinstein, the senior US senator from California.
The city council's new acting president also called for the full resignation of the three colleagues.
"I do not believe we can have the healing that is necessary or govern as we need to while council members Martinez, de Leon, and Cedillo remain as members of this council," O'Farrell said Tuesday.
A motion to elect a new council president will be heard next Tuesday.
