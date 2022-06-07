Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) walks to a vote at the U.S. Capitol June 6. The two leading GOP senators involved in gun talks on Capitol Hill signaled that it's unlikely Congress will raise the age requirement for purchasing semiautomatic firearms to 21, instead saying they are looking at changing the criminal background check system to access juvenile records before a sale is complete. Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO/AP