Republicans in Arizona have chosen Kari Lake, the former television journalist who has become a leading voice behind former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud, as their nominee for governor, CNN projects.
Lake, who was endorsed by Trump, will defeat Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the state Board of Regents and the establishment GOP favorite, who was supported by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.
The race in its closing days turned into a proxy battle in the tug-of-war between Trump and Pence over the direction of the Republican Party, with Trump visiting Arizona to campaign for Lake and a slate of election deniers he had endorsed for statewide office and Pence campaigning alongside Robson.
Lake has made lies about election fraud the centerpiece of her campaign -- an approach likely to continue in a November general election matchup against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who has defended Arizona's 2020 presidential results and its largely mail-in voting system.
Hours before polls closed, Lake had already declared to reporters that either she would win or the outcome would be fraudulent.
"If we don't win, there's some cheating going on. And we already know that," she said Tuesday.
