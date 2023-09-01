A judge has denied Burger King's motion to dismiss a lawsuit in which customers allege that the company misrepresents the size of its Whopper in advertising.
U.S. District Judge Roy Altman has ruled that the class action lawsuit against the fast food giant will proceed.
In this class action lawsuit, customers claim that Burger King's advertisements depict the Whopper with ingredients spilling out beyond the bun, creating an impression that the burgers are 35% larger and contain twice as much meat as they actually do.
In response, Burger King argued that it is not obligated to serve burgers that perfectly match the advertised images. However, Judge Altman emphasized that it's the responsibility of jurors to determine what reasonable people would expect.
A spokesperson for Burger King stated, "The allegations made by the plaintiffs are unfounded. The flame-grilled beef patties featured in our advertising are identical to those used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to customers nationwide."
Previous attempts to reach a settlement through mediation were unsuccessful.