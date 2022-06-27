John Eastman searched and had phone seized by federal agents last week, he says

The FBI seized the phone of former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman last week, according to a new court filing from the lawyer.
Eastman disclosed the search and seizure in federal court in a lawsuit that he filed in New Mexico on Monday, calling it improper.
About six federal investigators approached the right-wing lawyer in New Mexico when he was exiting a restaurant after dinner with his wife and a friend, according to the court filings. Agents were able to get access to Eastman's email accounts on his iPhone 12 Pro, the filings said.
Eastman is the latest person whose communications have become part of extensive Justice Department investigations related to January 6.
Eastman contends the agents "forced" him to unlock his phone. A seizure warrant document included in Eastman's filing noted any electronic devices agents seized were to be sent to Washington, DC, or the Justice Department inspector general's forensic lab in northern Virginia.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.