January 6 committee hearing

The hearing before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection turns the panel's focus toward how former President Donald Trump tried to use the Justice Department to bolster his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and pictured, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger at the January 6th investigation on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021, has added a previously unexpected public hearing for Tuesday afternoon, the committee announced Monday.

The panel has not revealed the hearing's topic. The announcement came as a surprise to many as the committee had been expected to take a two-week break surrounding the July 4 holiday.

The committee did not reveal the witness list or topic but said it would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Tuesday's hearing starts at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the panel's sixth hearing this month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

