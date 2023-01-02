The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Altamont
Cloudy
H 55°
L 30°
46°
Athens
Fair
H 57°
L 34°
46°
Benton
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Dalton
Clear
H 60°
L 33°
46°
Dayton
Cloudy
H 51°
L 30°
41°
Dunlap
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Murphy
Fair
H 57°
L 34°
46°
Pikeville
Cloudy
H 51°
L 30°
41°
Summerville
Clear
H 60°
L 35°
47°
Ringgold
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Trenton
Clear
H 59°
L 34°
48°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.