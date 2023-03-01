Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee, are concerned about the growth of a black mold known as Baudoinia compniacensis caused by ethanol vapor from Jack Daniel's facilities, covering their homes, porches, cars, and trees.
Enraged citizens are demanding the company and the county take action to address the issue and prove that the ethanol-filled air is safe to breathe.
Residents also seek an air-filtration system and an environmental-impact study to assess health risks from ethanol emanating from the barrel houses.
A citizen who lives near the Jack Daniel's barrel houses, has filed a lawsuit against Lincoln County to halt construction and enforce proper site-plan approval and building permits.