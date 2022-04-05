Ivanka Trump meets virtually with House January 6 committee

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and a former White House senior adviser, is meeting Tuesday with the committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, told CNN around 3 p.m. ET that the voluntary interview with Ivanka Trump started Tuesday morning and is "still going on."
"She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions," he added.
Thompson said "not that I'm aware of" when asked if Trump was citing the Fifth Amendment for protection against self incrimination or claiming any type of privilege including executive privilege.
Asked if he would describe Trump as cooperating, Thompson said, "She came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena."
The meeting is happening virtually, according to a of the source.
In addition to being one of Donald Trump's closest advisers, Ivanka Trump had a unique perch from which she saw the events of January 6, 2021. She was with her father most of the day, and she was in the Oval Office for key meetings.
The committee has heard testimony from other White House officials who recounted Ivanka Trump being in the room during a phone call her father had with then-Vice President Mike Pence. NBC was the first to report her meeting with the committee Tuesday.
Her husband, Jared Kushner, met with the panel last week.
CNN has reached out to a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump and has yet to hear back.
