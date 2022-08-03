Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. sit for depositions as part of NY probe into Trump Organization's finances

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sat for depositions as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances after months of fighting in court to try to avoid them, people familiar with the matter told CNN.
Ivanka Trump's behind-closed-doors deposition took place Wednesday and Trump Jr. had his deposition last Thursday, the people said. The Trumps were originally supposed to sit for questioning earlier this month, but the death of their mother Ivana postponed their testimony.
Trump Jr., who runs the Trump Organization with his brother Eric Trump, did not assert the Fifth Amendment and answered the state's questions, one of the people said. It is not clear what he was asked or how he answered the questions.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to testify later this month.
A lawyer for Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump declined to comment, and representatives from the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment. The New York attorney general's office declined to comment.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
