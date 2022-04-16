Injuries have been reported at a South Carolina mall following reports of shots fired on the premises Saturday afternoon.
The extent of the injuries are not known, according to the Columbia, South Carolina, police department. Police are evacuating the Columbiana Centre Mall. Police have not specified the type of injuries.
Columbiana Centre Mall is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia.
This story is developing.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.