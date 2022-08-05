Indiana legislature passes bill banning most abortions in the state

The Indiana House and Senate on Friday passed a GOP-sponsored bill that would ban most abortions, the first state legislature to pass a restrictive law against the procedure since Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this summer.
The bill, SB1, now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican who hasn't indicated whether he will sign it. But he has previously voiced support for curtailing abortion in Indiana, tweeting that he was "pro-life," after the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade in June.
"We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that's exactly what we will do," he added at the time.
The bill was transmitted to the Senate after it was amended in the House earlier on Friday. It contains exceptions in cases of rape, incest, when the life of the mother is at risk and fatal fetal anomalies.
The final House vote on the bill Friday was preceded by more than five hours of additional debate on Friday among state representatives on both sides of the issue. Republican state Rep. Wendy McNamara, the bill's House sponsor, gave final remarks before the vote.
"Too often these days we are exposed to much violence and death. This bill restores faith in humanity and faith that human life has value," McNamara said.
After the bill passed in the House, the Indiana Democratic Party tweeted that their GOP counterparts seeking to ban abortion are "essentially declaring that their values are more righteous than those of their fellow citizens."
Indiana presently allows abortions up to 20 weeks after fertilization (or 22 weeks after the mother's last menstrual period).
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.