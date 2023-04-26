In rare move, Oklahoma AG will attend parole hearing to support clemency for a death row inmate who claims innocence

Oklahoma's attorney general will take the unprecedented step Wednesday of supporting a death row inmate's clemency application, attending a parole board hearing to decide the man's fate.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond says it would be a "grave injustice" to go through with Glossip's scheduled execution May 18 on a capital murder charge. Drummond commissioned a special investigation into the case that cited "multiple and cumulative errors" in concluding Richard Glossip's murder conviction should be vacated and he be granted a new trial.
"For there to be public faith in our criminal justice system, it is incumbent on me as the State's chief law enforcement officer to not ignore evidence and facts," Drummond wrote in a letter to the state's five-person Pardon and Parole Board, which meets Wednesday to consider Glossip's case as the state seeks to carry out a series of more than two dozen executions over just a few years.
Glossip, a 60-year-old former motel manager, was convicted of murder for ordering the killing of his boss Barry Van Treese in 1997. After more than 24 years on death row and three reprieves or stays of execution, he's now facing his ninth execution date.
Another employee, then-19-year-old Justin Sneed, admitted to killing Van Treese with a baseball bat at the Oklahoma City motel. But in 1998, prosecutors told jurors Sneed killed Van Treese in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Glossip. Sneed received a life in prison sentence in exchange for his testimony as the key witness.
Glossip has insisted he was not involved in Van Treese's killing. In a separate clemency request filing, his defense team called him "the victim of a massive breakdown in the justice system that would have been disturbing had it occurred even in a minor case."
"This Board should recommend that he be allowed to live," the defense team wrote.
Glossip's case has drawn support from Kim Kardashian, who urged her followers on Twitter to call the parole board and Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt ahead of Wednesday's hearing. Kardashian, who has championed the innocence claims of other death row inmates in the past, is not working with Glossip's defense team.
Drummond, a Republican who took office in January, also cited in his letter dated Monday the results of the special investigation, writing the findings were "troubling."
"I am not aware of an Oklahoma Attorney General ever supporting a clemency application for a death row inmate," Drummond wrote. "In every previous case that has come before this board, the state has maintained full confidence in the integrity of the conviction. That is simply not the case in this matter due to the material evidence that was not disclosed to the jury."
Among the evidence included in the special counsel report was paperwork showing Sneed wanted to recant his testimony, writing to his attorney: "There are a lot of things right now that are eating at me. Somethings I need to clean up."
Drummond believes the evidence shows Glossip is guilty of accessory after the fact, he wrote in his letter, and that Glossip might be guilty of murder. But the current record doesn't support that he is guilty of that crime beyond a reasonable doubt, Drummond wrote.
Executing Glossip "would represent a grave injustice," Drummond said, adding his "trial conviction was impugned by a litany of errors, that when taken in total would have created reasonable doubt. No execution should be carried out under such questionable circumstances."
Glossip's first capital murder conviction was overturned after three years due to ineffective defense counsel. But he was convicted again in 2004 and again sentenced to death.
In 2015, Glossip was more than an hour past his execution time when then-Republican Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay based on the constitutionality of the state's execution protocols.
On April 6, the attorney general asked the state's Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate Glossip's conviction and the case to be returned to the district court. But in a 5-0 decision last week, the judges denied all requests.
If the Pardon and Parole Board votes Wednesday to recommend clemency in Glossip's case, the final decision to grant it will rest with the governor.
